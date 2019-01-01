Press enter to search
Organic chickpea snack maker Hippeas has now launched Hippeas Tortilla Chips. Featuring 3 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per 1-ounce serving, the USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, vegan chips come in three flavors: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin’ Ranch and Jalapeño Vegan Cheddar. The chip line joins the brand’s Organic Chickpea Puffs, introduced in 2016 and available in five varieties: Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Bohemian Barbecue, Sriracha Sunshine and Himalayan Happiness. Hippeas Tortilla Chips will be available exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores through June 2020. A 5-ounce bag retails for a suggested $3.99.

 

