Herbal Essences Calls on Walmart Shoppers to ‘Renew the Forest’

In partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and recycling leader TerraCycle, Herbal Essences has launched the Renew the Forest program to drive awareness and encourage more Walmart shoppers to support the planet with environmentally sustainable choices.

In support of TNC’s Plant a Billion Trees program, Herbal Essences will plant one tree in the United States when a shopper purchases two select bio:renew shampoo and/or conditioner products at Walmart, in-store and online, during the month of April (with a minimum of 34,482 trees and up to 58,000 trees). The bio:renew hair care collection includes Hemp & Potent Aloe, Mango & Potent Aloe, and Honey & Vitamin B.

“Herbal Essences has always been a brand with a deep love and connection to nature,” explained Rachel Zipperian, senior scientist at Herbal Essences, which is owned by Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble. “The mission of this program is consistent with our standing commitment to partner with organizations that are taking action to help protect plants and regenerate natural ecosystems.”

The brand will also donate 20 benches made by TerraCycle from the recycled hair care packaging collected through the Herbal Essences Recycling Program to three TNC nature preserves to encourage people to get outdoors and appreciate nature. The Herbal Essences Recycling Program is an ongoing initiative open to any individual, family, school or community group.

Herbal Essences isn’t the only brand recycling its waste into useful products. Colgate recently partnered with ShopRite on the ShopRite School Challenge, which allows participating schools in the retailer's operating region to compete for prize packages worth a combined total of more than $92,000, consisting of new desks, chairs, backpacks, pencil cases and pens — all made from recycled oral care waste and packaging, courtesy of TerraCycle.

“TerraCycle’s mission has always been to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste,’ and it’s through programs like this, created in partnership with innovators like Herbal Essences and The Nature Conservancy, that allow consumers to demonstrate their respect for the environment through the products that they choose to include in their beauty regimen,” said Tom Szaky, CEO and founder of Trenton, New Jersey-based TerraCycle. “We are proud to partner with these forward-thinking companies to offer consumers the opportunity to solve big problems and rethink how we look at nature.”

“Forests are essential to healthy lives and a healthy planet," added Jan Glendening, the North American regional managing director for Arlington, Virginia-based TNC. "They cleanse our air, purify our water, cool our planet, and provide shade and shelter, meaning their protection and restoration is one of the key solutions to tackling climate change and conserving biodiversity in nature. We are thrilled to partner with Herbal Essences and TerraCycle around this program and work together to create a world where people and nature can thrive.”

Working in 72 countries and territories, TNC uses a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector and other partners to help sow the seeds of sustainability.

Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam's Club ranks No. 9. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on PG’s list.

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Keasbey, New Jersey-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises 50-plus members that independently own and operate more than 350 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100.