HelloFresh Boosts Distribution

Meal-kit provider HelloFresh has opened a new distribution center, this one located in Totowa, New Jersey.

The 127,055 square-foot facility supports the production and distribution of EveryPlate, HelloFresh’s rapidly growing meal-kit brand focused on value, convenience and customization.

Across its three brands, HelloFresh, EveryPlate and Green Chef, the company operates multiple distribution centers in New Jersey with locations in Newark, Swedesboro and now, Totowa. During the initial launch phase, the Totowa facility brings 225 new jobs to the region in production, operations and management roles, with plans to expand production over the next year.

“New Jersey has proven to be a very effective production and distribution hub for HelloFresh across our three brands. We’re excited to be increasing our production capabilities in this region as we fuel the next phase of our growth,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S. “The new Totowa facility accommodates the increasing demand for EveryPlate, allowing us to serve even more customers with fresh, affordable and convenient meal solutions.”

By strategically expanding operations close to its Newark distribution center, HelloFresh is leveraging operational efficiencies and existing supplier relationships to quickly scale up production and better serve customers in the Northeast and Midwest.

In addition to the Totowa distribution center, HelloFresh recently started production in a new facility in Newnan, Georgia and plans to open a new Dallas Fort-Worth distribution center in first quarter 2021. The expanded operations and continued investments in supply chain capabilities accommodate increased customer demand for meal kits and will enable HelloFresh to provide unparalleled service, increased customization and expanded menu selections.

Late last year, HelloFresh said it expects revenue growth of 20% to 25% in 2021, another sign of how the pandemic is helping to fuel the meal-kit industry. HelloFresh also said it plans to bring the U.S.-only brands Green Chef, Every Plate and Factor into new markets in the International Segment. The company noted it aims to provide more value to consumers by broadening its assortment to other product categories and previously non-penetrated meal occasions such as Lunch and Breakfast.

HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In third quarter 2020, HelloFresh delivered over 162 million meals and reached 5 million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in Nov. 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Nov. 2017. It has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.