Heidi Klum’s Fashion Collection Debuting at Lidl

The Esmara by Heidi Klum collection is set to roll out to U.S. Lidl stores Sept. 21. Designed entirely by the well-known supermodel and television personality, the exclusive line was first revealed earlier this summer and recently made its worldwide debut on the runway during New York Fashion Week.

Inspired by Klum’s favorite city, New York – hence the line’s name, Heidi & the City – the limited-time collection features about 70 pieces ranging from $6.99 to $29.99, with the exception of a 100 percent genuine leather jacket that goes for just $49.99.

“From the beginning, it was my and Lidl’s shared goal to create great high-quality products and offer them at a great price,” noted Klum. “Fashion should be fun. And everyone should be able to afford it.”

Also starting Sept. 21, Lidl shoppers can win a trip for two to New York by making use of a Heidi & the City-themed in-store photobooth. Customers who share their photobooth images with @LidlUS on Instagram with the hashtag #LetsWOW will be automatically entered for a chance to win.

Operating more than 10,000 stores in 28 countries, German deep-discounter Lidl has its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Va., and is currently opening stores in the United States, beginning in the Southeast.