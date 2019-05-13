Press enter to search
Close search

Halo Economics and the Impact on Grocery Decision Making

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
By Daisy Intelligence - 05/13/2019

As grocery retailers explore innovative technologies, there is growing interest in new approaches to category management and promotional activity.

This new e-book puts the spotlight on the “Halo Effect” and how higher sales and profits are driven by capitalizing on the powerful relationships between different products. It explores:

  • How selecting the right promotional products propels sales of higher-margin associated products.
  • The impact of the halo on total store sales and why a cross-category approach delivers a competitive advantage.
  • A breakdown of the significant financial benefits seen by a major retailer over a two-year period, powered by Daisy's A.I.-enabled technology.
Read More Read More

RELATED TOPICS