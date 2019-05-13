SPONSORED CONTENT
Halo Economics and the Impact on Grocery Decision Making
As grocery retailers explore innovative technologies, there is growing interest in new approaches to category management and promotional activity.
This new e-book puts the spotlight on the “Halo Effect” and how higher sales and profits are driven by capitalizing on the powerful relationships between different products. It explores:
- How selecting the right promotional products propels sales of higher-margin associated products.
- The impact of the halo on total store sales and why a cross-category approach delivers a competitive advantage.
- A breakdown of the significant financial benefits seen by a major retailer over a two-year period, powered by Daisy's A.I.-enabled technology.