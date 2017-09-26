H-E-B to Open Snack-Processing Plant in Houston

H-E-B Grocery Co. will open a second plant for manufacturing snacks, in Houston, after its first in San Antonio, the Houston Business Journal has reported.

The new plant, to be located at 10000 ½ Genard Rd., will operate less than a mile away from H-E-B’s distribution center at 4625 Windfern Rd., the news journal said. San Antonio-based Joeris General Construction filed a commercial construction permit for foundation and site work at the plant’s new grounds for $3.6 million.

The number of associates to be hired and the construction completion date both have not been finalized yet, but the grocer already employs more than 24,000 in Houston, the outlet stated.

San Antonio-based H-E-B said its other snack plant operates 24 hours a day, turning out its namesake-brand potato, corn and tortilla chips. Each year, it uses 35 million pounds of potatoes and 10 million pounds of white and yellow corn for making chips to sell bagged at 300-plus H-E-B stores across Texas and Mexico.