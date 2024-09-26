Guiding Retailers Through New Technology and Refrigeration Regulations: A Path to a More Sustainable Future

This fall, Hussmann outfitted its 53-foot-long trailer as a mobile classroom. It will be traveling across North America visiting retailers, refrigeration contractors and trade shows (i.e., FMI E+SD) to steward the industry through rapid changes, driven by evolving regulatory environments.

The "Evolve Experience" embodies the Hussmann Promise to continuously provide the most customer-focused solutions in the food retailing industry.

Embracing Change with the Evolve Experience Roadshow

The changing requirements based on The AIM Act and Snap-26 have led to a lot of confusion in the industry. Hussmann’s focus for the show is to provide retailers with the knowledge and skills necessary to make decisions on the latest refrigerant solutions on the market.

Its goal is to empower grocers to make confident decisions no matter the equipment provider they choose to work with. The more prepared retailers are for these coming changes, the stronger the entire industry will become when adjusting to these changes.

Navigating New Refrigerant Solutions

As the industry moves toward sustainable refrigerants, understanding the differences between options such as CO 2 , R-290 and new synthetic refrigerants is critical. Each option has its own set of advantages and challenges, and the experience will help retailers build a strategy that aligns with their business needs and regulatory requirements.

Hussmann is leading the way with a broad portfolio of solutions under the Evolve Technologies brand. This includes a variety of solutions that use sustainable refrigerants so customers can rely on the solution that fits their unique needs.

Ensuring Compliance and Leveraging Technology

Staying compliant with regulations is a top priority for any business. During the Evolve Experience, retailers will explore how to ensure their systems and display cases meet regulatory standards. Additionally, they’ll be introduced to the latest leak detection technologies. These advancements not only help in maintaining compliance with regulations, but also play a critical role in preventing costly refrigerant leaks, thus protecting both the environment and their bottom line.

Empowering Through Knowledge and Hands-On Education and Training

The Evolve Experience is designed to be a comprehensive and hands-on program, customized to address the specific needs of your business. The world-class trainers and subject-matter experts leading these sessions are eager to help retailers stay ahead of these changes.