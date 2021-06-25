G&S Foods Names Board Member CEO

Salty snack manufacturer G&S Foods, LLC is preparing to welcome a new CEO. The Abbottstown, Penn.-based co-packer and private label company announced that board member Dan Morgan will take the helm of the company on Jan. 1, 2022 after the retirement of current CEO Thomas Dempsey.

In his pending role as CEO at G&S Foods, he will leverage his 30 years of CPG experience and nearly three years of G&S board service to grow the business at a pivotal time. Morgan most recently served as president and chief commercial officer of Middletown, N.Y-based BFY Brands, Inc., where he led the PopCorners business through a successful rebrand. He also worked as chief sales officer at snack maker Snyder’s-Lance, Inc., co-founded two of his own food and snack companies, Patriot Snacks and Bay State Snacks, and chaired the SNAC International snack food trade association, among other positions.

“I am pleased to have Dan Morgan join our management team as CEO,” said Ed Good, chairman of the G&S board. “Having been on the board of managers since the company was acquired in 2018, Dan is familiar with the company’s operations and is comfortable with the current owners, managers and executive team. Dan has the management skills, experience and industry knowledge to lead the company to even greater heights in the next few years.”