A Snack Forecast for Grocers
Same-day grocery delivery provider Shipt has a few ideas about what grocers can expect this year when it comes to March Madness snack trends.
According to data pulled by Shipt from last year's college basketball season, there were clear favorites when it came to snack preferences. Fans used Shipt's delivery service to order more than 231,000 bags of Doritos, 136,000 boxes of Cheez-Its, 133,000 bags of Goldfish and 107,000 bags of Tostitos.
Shipt's research also showed that rivalries spanned beyond the hardwood as different fan bases have different preferences when it comes to snacking. While Illinois residents tend to go for Doritos, Missouri prefers Tostitos. Similarly, the Buckeye State did not see eye to eye with Michiganders, as Ohioans took down Little Debbie Nutty Bars, while the snack didn't even crack Michigan's top five most ordered.
Indiana was home of some of the top snack aficionados last season, as Shipt Shoppers delivered more than 13,000 bags of Doritos last year. Texans were also a powerhouse in snacking, consuming more than 32,000 bags of Goldfish, while Oklahoma's love for Fritos and West Virginia's passion for Little Debbie's products should not be overlooked come tournament time.
"Knowing that many fans won't be traveling to stadiums, bars or restaurants to watch games this year, we wanted to offer up a solution to get them their favorite foods come tournament time," said Rina Hurst, chief business officer at Shipt. "One of the advantages to using Shipt for your game day snacks is that you don't need to get off the couch to do so, which is great considering there is nonstop basketball in the coming weeks!"
Since the pandemic hit, sales of salty and sweet snacks are up as American consumers say that eating these kinds of items makes them feel "normal" and nearly half say that eating them makes them feel happy, according to Frito-Lay's snacking index.
Snack Favorites by State:
Alabama: Santitas White Corn Tortilla Chips
Arizona: Pringles Super Stack Original Potato Crisps
Arkansas: Sabra Classic Hummus
California: Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Potato Crisps
Colorado: Tostitos Hint Of Lime Tortilla Chips
Connecticut: Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn
Delaware: Tostitos Original Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
Florida: Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Original
Georgia: Sabra Classic Hummus
Hawaii: Simply Cheetos White Cheddar Puffs
Idaho: Ruffles Oven Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Crisps
Illinois: Lay's Regular Potato Chips
Indiana: On The Border Tortilla Chips
Iowa: Pringles Super Stack Original Potato Crisps
Kansas: Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips
Kentucky: Lay's Regular Potato Chips
Louisiana: Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
Maine: Simply Cheetos White Cheddar Puffs
Maryland: Pringles Super Stack Original Potato Crisps
Massachusetts: Tostitos Original Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
Michigan: Cheez-It Original Baked Snack Crackers
Minnesota: Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips
Mississippi: Ritz Cracker Sandwiches With Peanut Butter
Missouri: Oreo Double Stuff Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
Montana: Nabisco Ritz Crackers
Nebraska: Cheez-It Original Baked Snack Crackers
Nevada: Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Potato Crisps
New Hampshire: Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Original
New Jersey: Sensible Portions Sea Salt Garden Veggie Straws
New Mexico: Fritos Original Corn Chips
New York: Tostitos Scoops Tortilla Chips
North Carolina: Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
North Dakota: Tostitos Bite Size Rounds
Ohio: Little Debbie Nutty Bars
Oklahoma: Santitas White Corn Tortilla Chips
Oregon: Juanita's Food Tortilla Chips
Pennsylvania: Nabisco Ritz Crackers
Rhode Island: Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn
South Carolina: Cheez-It Original Baked Snack Crackers
South Dakota: Lay's Kettle Cooked Jalapeno Potato Chips
Tennessee: Tostitos Scoops Tortilla Chips
Texas: Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Baked Snack Crackers
Utah: Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips
Vermont: Chex Mix Savory Bold Party Blend Snack Mix
Virginia: Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers
Washington: Juanita's Tortilla Chips
West Virginia: Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies
Wisconsin:Little Debbie Nutty Bars
Wyoming: Barnum's Animals Crackers Snak-Sak