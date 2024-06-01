Grocery Stores Go Gourmet with Popcorn, Cotton Candy, and More

For generations people have been enjoying concession foods like popcorn, caramel corn, cotton candy, and fudge only at places such as movie theaters, amusement parks, stadiums, and tourist attractions. Now, there’s a new location to enjoy these fresh and delicious fun foods – the grocery store! It’s true. Grocery stores are harnessing the powerful profit potential and becoming destinations for customers seeking snacking indulgences.

Gold Medal has been a global leader in the concession industry for over 90 years. This rich experience has allowed them to take expert insight and develop a proven system for success within the grocery store setting. Known as the Sweet Shop Setup, Gold Medal’s line of equipment and supplies is a turnkey operation that has been implemented at stores, both large and small, across the country.

For insight into the Sweet Shop Setup concept, we spoke with Gold Medal’s vice president of branch sales and operations, Pete Bakala.