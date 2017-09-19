Grocery and the Need for Speed

'Customer Obsession'

But probably even more important, they will need a deeper knowledge of their customers, Wadhwani said. Having a “customer obsession” might be a more accurate – albeit extreme – piece of advice here: John Rossman, Amazon's former director of enterprise services who's now managing director at the Seattle office of global consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, used the phrase to describe Amazon's approach to customer-centric retail, which he helped strategize with founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in the ecommerce giant’s early years.

Amy Hahn, SVP of marketing with Carlisle, Pa.-based grocery company Ahold USA, also noted the importance of technology for the sake of being more customer-centric in her presentation, and that her company is one grocer shifting its focus in this area. Technology and marketing are intersecting, and there are so many new technologies – artificial intelligence, augmented reality, sensor fusion, near-field-communication pay, voice assistants, etc. – yet so little time to implement them. She suggested that whatever retailers employ, they must do it to bring a personal touch to the customer (and with the customer opting in, of course).

Just like in the days before cash-and-carry grocery, grocer-shopper interaction has to be one-to-one, and technology can do that: Today's shoppers want those same grocery assistants on the other end when ordering, whether online, via voice or through another method, Hahn noted. Ahold does this through several methods, whether personalized promotions and pricing to save money, personal health dashboards to help shoppers eat better, or saving time through advanced list-building. Additionally, proprietary sales data plays a huge role in informing targeting and measuring the impact of targeted advertisements.

Also pointing to the importance of data in customer-centricity was Sahir Anand, managing VP of research and strategy with EnsembleIQ, Progressive Grocer’s parent company, who noted that grocers must adopt a customer-centric focus based on real-time data availability, rather than sticking to a one-size-fits-all concept.

All too often, however, retailers talk a big game but don't act on it when it comes to focusing on the customer, said Evan Anthony, owner and CEO of EDA Consulting and former VP of marketing, advertising, loyalty and research with the Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. (pictured in the opening image). The time to start is now – whether grocers are pulling money out of print marketing and putting it into other customer-centric marketing channels, or activating dynamic pricing in stores to compete in an Amazon world, even if some pushback comes from the customer.