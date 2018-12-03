Grocers' Produce Sales Opportunities Have Never Been Better

Strawberries are the top organic fruit seller at Geissler’s Supermarkets, according to Jim Nilsson, president and owner of the East Windsor, Conn. based chain. At Kingma’s Markets, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., customers are willing to spend dollars on strawberries and grapes which are two of the fruits most vulnerable to pesticides, notes Alan Hartline, owner and president. At H-E-B, apples, bananas and citrus – especially lemons and limes – rank high, says Alexander Warren, produce manager in Austin, Tex., adding that these sales may reflect Hispanic shopper purchases.

In vegetables, packaged salad was the leading organic fresh vegetable item in 2017, nearing $1 billion in sales. Other top organic vegetable sellers in dollar growth, according to FMI’s “Power of Produce,” were lettuce, spinach, carrots and tomatoes. At Geissler’s, green and yellow peppers are tops. Big sellers at H-E-B are kale, yellow squash, zucchini and carrots.

Organic value-added produce is a strong growth driver, achieving sales of almost $1 billion in 2017. Nilsson isn’t surprised, noting a trend toward pre-packaged organic items in his stores. H-E-B’s Warren agrees that there’s been a definite shift to pre-pack/pre-made, ready-to-serve/-cook items in organic and also conventional. In FMI’s study, 23 percent of shoppers overall expect to buy more organic value-added produce in 2018.

Price Perception Remains an Issue

Price, or the perception of price, remains the top barrier to organic produce purchases, even if prices are declining. Average retail prices for apples and bananas were down 8 percent and 3 percent, respectively, in 2017, according to OPN/Nielsen.

“Organics have held through pricing wars that have been going on the past two years,” says Warren.

Many consumers who don’t purchase organic produce cite price as the reason. Many are also skeptical of the health benefits of “clean” produce and doubt that it tastes better.

Potatoes, grapes and citrus all rank in the top 10 for conventional produce sales, but didn’t make the top 10 in organic sales, according to OPN/Nielsen numbers, which indicate an opportunity for further promotion in supermarkets.

“Understanding and setting pricing strategies between conventional and organic varieties is critical for success,” says Matt Lally, an associate director at Chicago-based Nielsen. “People will pay a premium for organic, but at some point, they will trade to conventional or out of the category altogether.”

Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi, poised to become the third-largest grocery chain in the United States by number of stores, according to Rockville, Md.-based Packaged Facts’ “Fresh Produce: U.S. Retail Market Trends” report, has followed consumer trends to offer more organic produce without the steep price premiums that may exist at other grocery stores.

Supply Still an Issue for Some

Troublingly, lack of availability of organic produce was mentioned more often by Millennials than other groups, per FMI’s report.