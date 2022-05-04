Grocers Extend Their Thanks During Teacher Appreciation Week

As the school year comes to a close, grocers are helping to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week by honoring educators throughout the country.

Texas-based United Supermarkets marked Teacher Appreciation Day on May 3 by delivering trays of cookies to high school teachers throughout its market area. Walmart, meanwhile, is supporting teachers throughout the year with special prices to stock up for their classrooms at Walmart.com/teachers.

“First of all, I want the teachers in the community to know how much United Supermarkets cares about them and the work they do on a daily basis,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “We hope these cookies will be a small reminder of that appreciation. We look forward to continuing our strong support of education in our community.”

Earlier this week, Dollar General announced a 5% discount for teachers that can be used once each month. Teachers can sign up to receive the offer through the DG App or website and add the discount as a DG Digital Coupon.

“Today’s announcement further demonstrates our commitment to serving teachers and students across the nation,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation believes everyone should have access to programs that help strengthen reading and build critical literacy skills, and teachers should have the tools needed for quality classroom instruction.”

