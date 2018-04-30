Grant Haag Named WinCo President

Grant Haag has been named president of WinCo Foods, an employee-owned chain with stores in the western United States as well as Texas and Oklahoma. He will also become CEO next year after Steven Goddard officially steps down.

“We firmly believe that Grant is the right choice to lead the company into the future,” said Goddard, who helped select his replacement during a two-year process.

Haag, who most recently was SVP of department operations for the Boise, Idaho-based chain, is a 34-year veteran of WinCo and has held several roles, including produce department manager, NW division/Oregon produce supervisor, VP of produce operations, and district manager, Northwest division. He also serves on the board of directors for the WinCo Foods Foundation, a 501(C)(3) charitable organization created to support and assist WinCo employee owners and the communities in which the company operates, as well as on the Oregon Executive Committee for the City of Hope charity foundation, which provides support to one of the world's leading biomedical research and cancer treatments centers.