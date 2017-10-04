Giant/Martin’s Promises Better Customer Service

Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets have introduced service commitments aimed at giving customers a superior shopping experience. The service promises, part of the Ahold Delhaize banners’ continuing mission to help customers save money, save time and eat well, include better customer service at both the deli counter and checkout lines.

“We know our customers are busy, so every minute counts when shopping at our stores,” said Giant/Martin’s President Tom Lenkevich. “We consistently strive to raise the bar on our service. Our new service promises reaffirm our pledge to give our customers an easy and enjoyable shopping experience.”

Among the service promises are:

Speedy checkout guarantee: If there are four or more separate customers in each available checkout line at any time, the customer who is fourth in line will get her grocery order at no charge (a customer is considered fourth in line if there are three other customers in every checkout lane with a cashier).

Deli sliced the way you want: Customers are offered the first slice of their deli order to check and/or taste. If not, they receive the ordered item free.

Ahold Delhaize sister chain Stop & Shop implemented a similar program last month as part of a “renewed commitment” to enhancing customer service.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant/Martin’s operates 170 grocery stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, under Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets banners. A company of Zandaam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, Giant/Martin’s employs more than 30,000 associates.