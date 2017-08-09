Stop & Shop Unveils ‘Service Promises’ Program

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. has rolled out the Service Promises program across all of its stores, consisting of positive changes that aim to improve the shopping experience.

The new initiative “is part of the Ahold Delhaize banner’s renewed commitment to helping customers Save Money, Save Time and Eat Well,” the company noted, adding that it was making “a significant investment” in training all store-level associates to better meet customer needs.

Other elements of the program include a focus on providing the freshest product possible across its perimeter offerings, or shoppers get double their money back; a raincheck or replacement item for any advertised product that turns out to be out of stock; and the pledge to “make any situation right,” whether by rainchecks, refunds or exchanges.

Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop employs more than 61,000 associates in 419 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.