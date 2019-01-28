Giant Food Ecommerce Hub Brings True Grocery Omnichannel to Lancaster, PA

Giant Food Stores has officially revealed the opening of a new ecommerce hub in Lancaster, Pa., on Feb. 12, as part of a $22 million investment in the area first announced last June.

Giant Direct, Powered by Peapod is part of the investment in Lancaster County that also includes extensive store remodels, price cuts and the construction of a new off-site fuel facility in Lititz, which opened last September. Expected to add about 150 jobs to the local economy, the hub is intended to offer a pickup option for online grocery orders, allowing them to be delivered directly to customer vehicles pulled up outside.

Another feature will be a walk-up vestibule with easy-order tablets for customers who desire an alternative to ordering online. Additionally, a deeper delivery reach will allow improved access to more residents in the greater Lancaster area.

To place an order with Giant Direct, Powered by Peapod, customers access the Giant Food Stores website, Peapod website or Peapod app using their device of choice; enter their ZIP code; and begin shopping. Prior to checkout, they will select "delivery" or "pickup" for order retrieval.

"Not only is the ecommerce hub a completely new concept for us and a first of its kind in our area, it's the product of a fruitful collaboration with Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace and local residents to give the Lancaster community the shopping experience they want and need," said Nicholas Bertram, president, Giant Food Stores. Added Bertram: "Our Giant Direct, Powered by Peapod location will deliver fresh, quality foods direct to your car, direct to your home or direct to your business. We're thrilled to bring real innovation to Lancaster-area residents, but just as importantly, customers can expect the Giant Direct, Powered by Peapod experience to be personalized, inspiring, and delivered with a smile."

Giant Direct, Powered by Peapod will replace the current branding model of Peapod by Giant. To emphasize the customer-facing change, the new name also comes with an updated logo and a customer-focused slogan, "Direct from us, to you."

"Customer choice is at the heart of all we do," Bertram noted. "Giant Direct, Powered by Peapod will allow more loyal Giant customers, starting with our neighbors in Lancaster County, to shop how they want, when they want and where they want, whether in store, online or at a convenient pickup location."

Giant Food Stores LLC operates more than 170 neighborhood stores and employs nearly 30,000 associates. It's a banner of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 4 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.