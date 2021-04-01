Giant Food Changes Lives, One Roll at a Time

Giant Food is changing the lives of thousands in the Washington, D.C. region via a $2 million donation of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other essential supplies to 11 local nonprofit organizations.

Donations will benefit the Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, USO-Metro, Donate Delaware, US Dream Academy, Salvation Army, Johns Hopkins Hospital and United Way.

"At a time when so many retailers are understandably limiting the amount of hand sanitizer and paper products available for purchase, we are beyond grateful for Giant's generous donation of these items, which will help our statewide network of community partners remain open and operational while ensuring Marylanders can effectively minimize the spread of COVID-19," said Carmen Del Guercio, Maryland Food Bank president and CEO. "Giant's timely gift proves that there are many ways to help our neighbors in need, and highlights the value of donations of all kinds during these challenging times."

In addition to this big donation, Giant's "Lend a Hand for Hunger" Holiday Program raised over $550,000 during the holiday season. The campaign gave customers an opportunity to get involved in supporting their neighbors during the holiday season by rounding up their change on their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. The donations have been distributed to Giant's five area food bank partners — Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, all part of the Feeding America network.

"Our nonprofit partners continue to see a high demand for essential supplies such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer as the coronavirus crisis continues to put many under extraordinary pressure," said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food. "It's important for us to do all that we can as a neighbor to serve our communities and we are humbled to be able to support our nonprofit partners with monetary and supply donations during this time."

Since 2011, Giant has donated nearly 40,000 turkeys to its local Feeding America food banks in efforts to alleviate hunger around the holidays for families and individuals in the region.

Landover, Maryland-based Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on PG’s list, and Family Dollar, a banner of Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree, is No. 32.