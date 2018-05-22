Giant Eagle to Beef Up Private-Label Sourcing

Giant Eagle has teamed with Proactis, a global spend control and e-procurement provider based in the United Kingdom, as the grocer’s strategic sourcing partner for its private brands.

Through the partnership, Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle aims to improve and extend its current supplier network communications to deliver the best in quality and value. The grocer determined that Proactis’ managed-services approach would maximize its own procurement efforts.

“By enhancing our internal team with Proactis Sourcing Services, we will be able to dramatically increase the number of current and prospective suppliers we communicate with, ensuring that our customers only get the best when purchasing our Giant Eagle brand products,” noted Brooke Hodierne, Giant Eagle’s senior director of own brands. “With Proactis, my team will be freed up from the tactical time-consuming activities and can focus on other key initiatives.”