Giant Co. Launches Sustainability Rating System

The Giant Company is joining forces with Brooklyn, New York-based HowGood on an easy-to-use environmental and social-impact rating system for consumers increasingly demanding supply chain transparency from retailers.

Customers of the company’s online shopping platforms, Giant Direct and Martin's Direct, can now access environmental and social impact ratings powered by HowGood, which analyzes each product ingredient against environmental and social criteria, including farming practices, treatment of animals, labor conditions and chemical use. Customers can also search products by specific sustainable attributes. Any product that receives one, two or three leaves is one of the most sustainable products on the market. The more leaves a product has, the more sustainable it is, making it easy for customers to make informed choices when they shop.

“Our new partnership with HowGood reinforces our commitment to healing the planet – whether it’s through greater product transparency or reducing waste,” said Manuel Haro, VP of strategy and communications, the Giant Co. “We continue to explore opportunities throughout the Giant Company’s entire operation to do what we can to further lessen our environmental footprint and empower sustainable choices in our customers’ shopping experience.”

Other sustainable practices employed by the Giant Co. include the EPA-recognized food rescue program, Meat the Needs, plastic bag recycling and plastic reduction, a solar field and bee pollinator habitat at its Carlisle corporate headquarters, reducing emissions through tree-planting with GreenPrint, installing energy-efficient fixtures and reducing refrigerant emissions in all stores, and providing customers with sustainable products such as coffee, tea and seafood. To learn more about how the Giant Co. is committed to healing the planet, visit https://giantfoodstores.com/pages/sustainability.

Ahold Delhaize USA banners Giant Food, the Giant Co. and Stop & Shop began offering the rating system to online shoppers this week. Additionally, the company’s private-brand products will have clear on-pack Bioengineered Food disclosure text well ahead of the Federal Bioengineered labeling deadline of Jan. 1, 2022. Ahold Delhaize USA also maintains stringent animal welfare guidelines.

HowGood is used by Walmart, Danone, Applegate, Cid's Food Market, Chipotle and other brands.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across more than 20 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.