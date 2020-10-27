The Giant Co. Donates $2M to Fight Hunger

The Giant Co. said it has donated $2 million to support local hunger relief efforts in the communities it serves.

The fundraising campaign kicked off Sept. 1 in honor of Hunger Action Month, the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks' awareness campaign designed to mobilize the public to take action on the issue of hunger. The Fall 2020 campaign raised the most money in company history.

“As hunger relief organizations continue to face increased demand due to the pandemic, our customers stepped up in a big way to help fill the plates of their neighbors in need, making this our most successful campaign in the fight against hunger in company history,” said Emily Steinkamp, Giant’s manager of social impact. “Monies raised will benefit Feeding America and more than 100 regional food banks and local pantries throughout four states and will help to ensure that families facing food insecurity are able to gather around the table and connect over a meal.”

Donations could be made in a variety of ways including customer donations at the register, by purchasing special reusable bags with a portion of each sale going to regional food banks, rounding up their purchase at self-checkout and donating Choice Rewards points. Supplier partners supported fundraising efforts by making donations when select items were purchased.

The Giant Co. donated a total of $500,000 to 20 local food banks and pantries across four states to provide funding to address the increased need. An additional $100,000 was also donated to Feeding America through Giant’s 1 for 100 campaign where for each picture shared of a family connecting over a meal on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #ForTodaysTable during the month, 100 meals were donated to neighbors in need.

The Giant Co. team members participated in product donations in partnership with Unilever and the Please Touch Museum and logged more than 1,000 volunteer hours at food banks throughout the month.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, The Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.