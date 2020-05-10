Getting the Most From Micro Fulfillment

That’s to say nothing of the other variables: How many square feet? What amount of produce, refrigerated items and frozen goods should — and can — the MFC handle? Can the system eventually handle, say, an order from a consumer who prefers green or black bananas rather than yellow ones? How will it deal with the relatively low ceilings of grocery stores, at least compared with distribution centers? How much time will zoning approvals and permitting take? What are the best ways to train workers to use the system?

That’s the thing about MFCs: Not only is the trend new, but also, because of the localized nature of the technology, many food retail locations might have their own unique requirements. “Retailers that have highly repeatable stores, for instance, could actually have installation times of about 12-14 weeks,” says John Lert, who founded Alert Innovation in 2016. Other companies’ products might have longer or shorter deployments — especially as experience accumulates regarding MFC deployments — driving home the point that in this area of retail tech, one size truly does not fit all.

As Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer of New York-based micro fulfillment provider Fabric, humorously puts it: “You can’t just put Grandpa in skinny jeans.”

Micro Fulfillment ROI

Still, there’s at least one solid thread running through all of this, even as this early stage: the importance of software when it comes to the overall MFC effort.

The cleanliness and speed of data take on added importance for MFC operations, especially as food retailers seek not only to sustain a certain amount of online orders a day to justify the investment, but also to keep adding more perishables to the mix. Software must handle automated picks, manual picks, product returns and various other tasks. Even small failures with software could mess up the process to the point that consumers are receiving wrong items, which could diminish their e-commerce enthusiasm.