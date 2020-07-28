E-Grocery Automation: Deploying Micro-Fulfillment for Macro Results
Webinar Date: Thursday, August 27 at 2 p.m. EDT
Rapid adoption of grocery e-commerce in the past six months exposed two realities about the food retailing industry. Grocers are a nimble group who quickly rose to meet surging demand for e-commerce, but doing so led to new fulfillment challenges and profit pressures.
As e-commerce continues to grow, retailers understand there is a role for automation to play, but what exactly that looks like is unknown. To help bring clarity to food retailers' digital future, Progressive Grocer & Retail Leader has teamed with the supply chain experts from global logistics leader Swisslog to share insights on:
- The state of grocery e-commerce adoption and the outlook for future growth.
- What’s working now — best practices from market leaders.
- Promising technologies to improve order fulfillment processes.
- The role of automation in next generation supply chains.
The future is never certain, but it kind of is when it comes to expectations for the continued growth of grocery e-commerce. In fact, the future is now and the time is right to accelerate innovation with automated fulfillment solutions.
Speakers: