Getir Makes Leadership Appointments for US Group, FreshDirect Teams

Evren, Eddleston chosen for their grocery and e-commerce expertise
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Hatice Evren

Ultrafast grocery delivery service Getir has named Hatice Evren its US Group CEO, Getir and FreshDirect, and Sloan Eddleston CEO of FreshDirect, effective immediately. 

In her new role, Evren will work with Getir US and FreshDirect leaders, enabling cross-channel development and creating synergies between the two U.S. companies, while drawing on her experience at Getir’s Istanbul headquarters. Previously Getir’s chief of global business functions, Evren will bring her experience and strategic vision to bear as she leads the US Group into its next phase of growth and success. Having worked in the technology, e-commerce and grocery spaces, Evren earlier led Getir’s core grocery business in Turkey as CEO. She holds an MBA from Harvard University and bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from Bogazici University.

Sloan Eddleston

Reporting to Evren, Eddleston brings extensive expertise in the grocery, mass retail, on-demand delivery, and food and beverage sectors to his latest position. Most notably, he spent time at Walmart, where he played a leading role in the company’s digital transformation. His most recent roles were chief marketplace, strategy and growth officer at Wonder, and COO of an on-demand delivery business in Manhattan and Brooklyn, providing him with industry expertise and familiarity with FreshDirect’s core customer base in the New York metro area.

“As we continue to revolutionize and lead the grocery delivery space, the additions of Hatice and Sloan to our US-based leadership team, ensure sustainable success and growth for Getir and FreshDirect,” said Nazim Salur, Getir’s founder and CEO. “We look forward to leveraging their respective extensive experience and industry knowledge to provide strategies and services that will benefit our customers and enhance their shopping experience, as well as further solidify our leading market position.”

Founded in 2015, Getir now operates in five countries. It delivers consumers’ groceries within 10-15 minutes. Fresh Direct, which has been in operation since 2002, was acquired by Getir from Ahold Delhaize USA late last year. 

