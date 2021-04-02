Get Ready for More Robots Cleaning Grocery Stores

The newest entry in the food retail robot race comes from Badger Technologies, which has launched its new Badger UV Disinfect robot.

The product is an autonomous ultraviolet (UV) disinfecting robot designed to combat COVID-19 and high-risk pathogens commonly found in grocery, food service and retail environments. The Badger UV Disinfect robot is equipped with advanced UV-C technology developed by UltraViolet Devices Inc. (UVDI), a provider of air and surface disinfection solutions.

Early testing of the new Badger autonomous robot with UVDI’s 254nm UV-C technology indicates 99% and greater inactivation of coronaviruses, E. coli, Salmonella enterica and Influenza A.

Testing results also show that the Badger UV Disinfect robot can decontaminate 40,000 square feet in about two hours, enabling rapid disinfection of typical store spaces, including shelves, aisles and checkout areas.

“We’re proud to work with Badger Technologies to advance store safety, combining globally trusted technologies in ultraviolet disinfection and robotics,” said Peter Veloz, CEO of UVDI. “Together, we can provide enhanced surface disinfection in public spaces with a self-navigating, autonomous UV disinfecting solution that’s proven effective and simple for retailers to implement safely.”

Earlier this year — as another example of the activity in this space — Retail Business Services, the services company of grocery Ahold Delhaize USA, launched a pilot of UV disinfection robots from Ava Robotics in two of its affiliated distribution centers to aid in enhanced cleaning procedures during the pandemic.

As for UVDI, it says its UV-C technology is used by more than 1,000 hospitals in more than 25 countries. Most recently, UVDI announced the results of independent testing conducted by Innovative Bioanalysis, an accredited BSL-3 laboratory. The data revealed that UVDI’s UV-C disinfecting technology achieved greater than 99.99% inactivation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus strain that causes COVID-19, within five minutes of application at a distance of 12 feet. UVDI’s Indoor Air-Quality solutions also are in use at more than 10,000 international commercial sites.