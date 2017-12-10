General Mills Is Snack Happy

General Mills, provider of Totino’s pizza rolls, Annie’s organic cheese puffs, and Bugles, and the first major brand to bring granola bars to market, is making an even bigger investment in America’s love of between-meals eating occasions.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that General Mills is expanding the pizza roll line as well as Yoplait Mix-Ins and Larabar Bites. The company is adding fancy French-inspired yogurt served in glass jars, and is turning beloved cereal brands into newfangled breakfast hybrids like Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites, “doughnut-like treats filled with a creamy cinnamon filling.”

“General Mills leads the frozen snacks/appetizer category, with Totino’s alone accounting for $525.8 million in sales in the year ended April 30,” reported the Star Tribune. “Overall, according to IRI, the category rose 1.56 percent to $2.2 billion in that time period. Snack sales are expected to rise around 6 percent annually to reach $630 billion by 2022, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence, a market research firm. Snack food has emerged as an alternative to full-fledged meals with the paradigm shift in consumer behavior patterns.”

As snacking trends continue to proliferate, the industry is analyzing more specific tastes and patterns to meet evolving consumer demands. Research from The NPD Group suggests ready-to-eat (RTE) snack foods fall into three major categories: sweet, savory and better-for-you. Each segment makes up roughly one-third of the total RTE snack food universe.

General Mills is aiming to hit all three targets while addressing when people snack. Bigger, protein-packed snack bars, for example, address the “second breakfast,” a midmorning occasion that consumers are likely eating at their desks or on the run.

