Gelson's Adopts Compliance Automation Technology in Advance of Proposition 65

Another California grocer has adopted new technology to automate compliance documentation in preparation for Proposition 65, which will require products containing any of hundreds of ingredients that could cause cancer or reproductive issues to include warnings on packaging.

Gelson’s Markets, an independent grocer in Southern California, is deploying Salt Lake City-based Park City Group’s ReposiTrak Compliance & Risk Management Solution. Also recently adopted by California independent grocer Nugget Markets, the grocery technology is intended to automate compliance documentation at corporate, facility and item levels, as well as streamline the retailer’s supplier compliance program to eliminate paperwork and save time.

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform is intended to drive growth and support all supply and demand chain activities for retailers and their trading partners, consisting of three product families: Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all of the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

New regulations adopted in August 2016 and taking full effect this month change the safe-harbor warnings, which are deemed to comply with the law in several important ways, according to California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

Most warnings under Proposition 65 warn that a chemical that causes cancer or reproductive harm is present. However, they don’t identify the chemical or provide specific information on how a person may be exposed, or ways to reduce or eliminate exposure to it, OEHHA said.

For instance, new warnings on consumer products can say that the product can “expose you to” a Proposition 65 chemical rather than say that the product “contains” that chemical, OEHHA noted. Among the additional requirements of the proposition:

The name of at least one listed chemical that prompted the warning

The inclusion of the Internet address for OEHHA’s new Proposition 65 warnings website (www.P65Warnings.ca.gov), which includes further information on the health effects of listed chemicals, and ways to reduce or eliminate exposure to them

A triangular yellow warning symbol on most warnings

“We needed a way to ensure that we’re prepared to fully comply with the new Prop 65 requirements as well as validate that our suppliers are meeting our food safety and quality compliance requirements. We see great value in ReposiTrak, which works with many California retailers and suppliers to safeguard against Prop 65 exposure, and, combined with their easy-to-use, market-leading solution, made them the clear choice for our compliance management needs,” said Hee-Sook Nelson, VP, team development and public affairs for Encino-based Gelson’s. “Food safety compliance is a top priority at Gelson’s Markets. We strive to protect our brand and, more importantly, protect our consumers.”

Gelson’s Markets operates 24 independent grocery stores across Southern California.