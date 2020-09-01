Former Marsh Supermarkets Headquarters for Sale

A four-story office building in Fishers, Ind., that once served as corporate headquarters for the now-defunct Marsh Supermarkets is on the market.

According to Inside Indiana Business, the vacant 165,000-square-foot building near Interstate 69 and 96th Street was acquired in November by Michigan-based Friedman Real Estate, in partnership with Somera Road, a New York-based real estate investment firm.

Marsh Supermarkets filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware in May 2017. The debtor has sold off most of its assets through court-approved sales, and all of its stores were closed by mid-July. The chain is selling off its remaining intellectual property assets as well as its permits for selling alcoholic beverages in grocery and drug stores.