Food Retailers Prepare for Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards the United States, the storm is already leading to major churn in grocery stores. Ahead of the first expected landfall on Wednesday, stores throughout the projected impact area, particularly in Florida's Tampa Bay community, are assessing inventories and buttoning up operations.

According to a report in the Tampa Bay Times, residents have already cleared out many retail shelves and grocers are continuing to serve those who have not yet evacuated. “We have seen increased purchases on items such as bread, water, batteries and canned goods just to name a few. Our top priority is the safety of our associates, customers and communities, and Publix will continue to make product deliveries as long as it is safe to do so,” spokesperson Hannah Herring told the Times.

On its Facebook page – which includes video tips on how to prepare for a hurricane or tropical storm – Publix likewise stressed safety first. “We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and the impact it may have on our operating areas. Our stores are here to provide you with essential items and help our customers, our associates, and our communities prepare. Stay up to date on any changes to store hours in affected areas by visiting publix.com/storm. Please stay safe,” the company posted. Just last week, Publix activated a register campaign to support relief efforts for Puerto Rico residents hit hard by Hurricane Fiona.

Similarly, Walmart representative Robert Arrieta said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times that the retailer is balancing safety and service. “We’re closely watching Hurricane Ian’s track and are working to make sure our stores are prepared to safely serve our customers and communities, both before and after the storm,” he remarked.

Southeastern Grocers, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. – a city that is also in the trajectory of Ian – is readying locations to use backup generators if needed. This week, the grocer sent trucks filled with essential items to stores in likely-affected communities.

Several grocery stores within meteorologists’ cone of impact have already announced shortened hours. Southeastern Grocers' Winn-Dixie banner, for its part, is regularly updating store closures and hours on a dedicated landing page. “At a minimum, we will update the status of our stores at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. EST during the storm. However, as we are monitoring the storm, the list below may be updated more frequently to provide you with the most up-to-date information,” the company reported.