Food Lion Rolls Out Shop & Earn Rewards Enhancement Chain-Wide

Following successful pilots in Raleigh and Greensboro, N.C., Food Lion has added the Shop & Earn enhancement to its MVP Customer Rewards Program, allowing shoppers to save more money each month on products they already purchase and in categories they already frequent.

To use the enhancement, customers activate personalized monthly offers to their MVP card by visiting Food Lion's website and accessing the Shop & Earn tab on the Savings Hub or via the Food Lion mobile app. They then may shop their offers with the MVP card until they reach their goal. Progress can be tracked at the Shop & Earn tab or via the app.

After goals are reached, rewards are loaded instantly to the MVP card and are redeemed automatically during the next shopping trip.

In addition, new offers will be made available the first of each month. Customers can begin earning rewards once they visit the Shop & Earn landing page to activate and begin tracking and will have until the last day of the month to earn rewards. These rewards may be redeemed until the end of the following month.