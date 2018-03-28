Food Lion Expands Delivery in Raleigh Metro

Food Lion is expanding grocery delivery in the greater Fayetteville, N.C., area to include residents in Aberdeen, Carthage, Seven Lakes and Southern Pines, N.C., via its partnership with San Francisco-based delivery service Instacart.

Eight ZIP codes for the cities have been added, upping the total number of ZIP codes across the Raleigh region to 57. Shoppers in these delivery areas can confirm availability or place orders for delivery via Food Lion’s website or the Instacart app.

Food Lion continues to grow the home delivery service in the Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., areas, two of the initial test locations for Instacart, which it most recently expanded in January. The grocer also recently expanded the service to Greensboro, N.C., as well as to the greater Richmond and Norfolk, Va., markets.

“Instacart continues to be well received by our customers since its June 2016 launch in the Raleigh area, and we are excited for its continued expansion,” said Neil Norman, director of customer loyalty at Food Lion. “Food Lion is proud to continue to deliver on our commitment to making grocery shopping easy and convenient for our customers."

A division of Ahold Delhaize USA, Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 63,000 associates.