Food Lion Celebrates 60 Years

To mark its 60th anniversary on Dec. 12, Food Lion will randomly select customers to win 60 percent off their purchase at each of the Ahold Delhaize banner’s 1,000-plus stores, as well as giving shoppers an opportunity to win $10 gift cards. On the same day, grocer will also hold a time capsule ceremony, featuring mementos submitted by stores across its 10-state footprint, at its Salisbury, N.C., headquarters at 11 a.m.

"It is an honor to celebrate 60 years of low prices, fresh products and community involvement with our company today," noted Food Lion President Meg Ham. "The reason Food Lion is still a proud partner in each of the towns and cities we serve is a strong testament to our loyal customers, who choose to shop with us, and to each of our associates, who take pride in serving them and showing them how much we care every day."

On Dec. 12, four MVP shoppers at each Food Lion store will instantly win a 60 percent discount when using with their personal MVP cards at checkout. Also, beginning at 1 p.m. and at the top of each subsequent hour, the first customer to correctly answer a trivia question revealed in the stores will win a $10 Food Lion gift card. Further, associates each location will share their memories.

Food Lion is additionally teaming with its surrounding communities to hold various events throughout the year to celebrate the milestone anniversary. This year, the company remodeled and restocked 60 food pantries for 60 years as part of The Great Pantry Makeover, donating more than 2.5 million meals and 2,000 volunteer hours through the program, its largest annual associate volunteer initiative. Further, in September, leaders and associates joined forces to set a "Guinness World Records" title for the Most Bagged Lunches Assembled in One Hour, with all 10,320 lunches donated to local schools and food banks in the Hot Springs, Va., area, where the event took place. And in October, Food Lion held its first-ever 6K Lion's Run, which started and ended at the site of Food Lion Store 1 in Salisbury, raising 250,000 meals, with all proceeds local hunger relief organizations.

Food Lion's 60th anniversary book “A Neighbor to Count On,” is available in digital form.

A company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group, Food Lion employs more than 63,000 associates.