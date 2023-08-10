Food Inflation Lingers This Summer

Inflation, while down from its 2022 highs, remains stubborn. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed a 0.2% gain in overall inflation and a 0.3% uptick in the food-at-home sector.

The overall CPI rate mirrored the 0.2% rise in June and was attributed to higher prices for shelter and motor vehicle insurance. The increase in the grocery index reversed what had been a cooling trend, following declines in March and April, a scant 0.1% bump in May and a flat 0.0% rate in June. The last 0.3% increase came in February.

On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the CPI for food at home is up 3.6%, slightly above the general inflation pace of 3.2%. In July, prices went up in four of the six main grocery categories, according to BLS.

The biggest leaps came within the meat, poultry, fish and eggs category, which went up 0.5% last month, mostly fueled by higher beef prices. The CPI for beef climbed 2.4%, caused in part by drought conditions that impacted the cattle market.

Elsewhere in grocery, the inflation rate for dairy and related products rose 0.5% in July on the heels of four previous declines, while fruits and vegetables edged 0.4% higher. The index for “other” food at home increased 0.2% in that time frame. The CPI for cereals and bakery products and nonalcoholic beverages held steady.

Foodservice prices continued an upward trend, albeit at a lower pace. The CPI for food away from home inched up 0.2% last month, the lowest rate of 2023 for that sector. The foodservice index is 7.1% higher than in July 2022.

In the non-food area, apparel prices remained unchanged in July following six months of increases. Fuel inflation ebbed a bit, with the CPI for gasoline coming in at 0.2% after a 1.0% rise in June.