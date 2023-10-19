FMI Welcomes New Board Members

FMI – The Food Industry Association elected a new slate of board directors at its September meeting. According to FMI, the new members reflect the organization’s commitment to representing the breadth of the product supplier and retailer/wholesaler communities.

New directors include:

Bill Artman, Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Deb Conklin, KeHE Distributors, Naperville, Ill.

John Conlin, Target Corp., Minneapolis, Minn.

Michael D’Amour, Big Y Foods, Inc., Springfield, Mass.

Greg Edenfield, Wayfield Foods, Inc., Lithia Springs, Ga.

Jerry Fleeman Jr., Ahold Delhaize USA, Salisbury, N.C.

Sarah Frey, Frey Farms, Keenes, Ill.

Dan Funk, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc., Kansas City, Kan.

Matt Gregory, The Clorox Company, Durham, N.C.

John Hall, DeCA, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va.

Jason Hart, ALDI Inc., Batavia, Ill.

Vinit Patel, Unilever, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Dave Peacock, Advantage Solutions, Irvine, Calif.

Karen Reid, Post Consumer Brands, Lakeville, Minn.

Pamela Stewart, The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta, Ga.

Mike Stigers, Wakefern Food Corp., Keasbey, N.J.

Eric Winn, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., Keene, N.H.

“FMI is incredibly grateful to have leaders from across the food industry serve on our board of directors, who believe whole-heartedly in our mission to feed families and enrich lives,” said FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin. “Their dedication to supporting our industry through moments of uncertainty as well as opportunity guides the work we do every day for our members and inspires us to strive for continuous improvement.”

Continued Sarasin: “FMI greatly appreciates our incoming directors for volunteering their time to ensure our association is strategically positioned to best meet the needs of our members and their customers through advocacy with policymakers, collaboration among industry peers and educational opportunities to enhance industry knowledge and foster the next generation of leaders. We look forward to continuing to build on these successes through the leadership of FMI Chairman Brian George at the helm and our slate of new and current directors.”

FMI Chairman and Alex Lee, Inc., President, Chairman and CEO Brian George also weighed in on the new class of directors.

“The food industry has always been full of talented individuals committed to improving how we operate as an industry to best serve our shoppers,” George said. “FMI’s new Directors exemplify the spirit of dedication to others we so frequently see in the food business, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Board as they bring that same passion to guiding FMI. We look forward to the contributions and expertise they will bring as we collectively work to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain."