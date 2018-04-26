FMI Taps Peter Matz as Gov’t Relations Director of Food & Health Policy

Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has appointed Peter Matz director, food and health policy. In his new role, Matz will lead issue development and advocacy efforts in the food and health legislative areas on the government relations team.



Matz’s wide-ranging experience in legislative and regulatory strategy, as well as in communications, will enable him to effectively represent the food retail industry’s interests on Capitol Hill and with regulators, according to Arlington, Va.-based FMI. Before joining the organization, Matz spent a decade at OFW Law as a government relations adviser, in which capacity he guided regulatory affairs and legislative strategies for companies and trade associations in the food, beverage and agriculture sectors.

“Peter is an accomplished, versatile public policy and communications expert whose passion for food and nutrition complements his track record for consensus building on Capitol Hill,” noted FMI Chief Public Policy Officer and SVP of Government Relations Jennifer Hatcher. “We look forward to having him join the FMI team.”