FMI Reveals 2022 Store Manager Awards Finalists

FMI—The Food Industry Association has revealed its 2022 Store Manager Awards finalists. Eleven individuals were chosen for their spirited aptitude for team development and store leadership. According to FMI, the honorees’ high-level business acumen and passion for people management led to record financial growth; heightened customer satisfaction; energized, purpose-driven employees; innovative in-store programs; and impactful community investments.

The 2022 FMI Store Manager Awards Finalists are as follows:

Category A (1-49 Stores)

Jose Marroquin, Store Manager, Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite, New Milford, N.J.

Scott Cristi, Store Manager, Roche Bros. Supermarkets, Co., West Roxbury, Mass.

Stephanie Wright, Store Manager, Monadnock Food Co-op, Keene, N.H.

Category B (50 – 199 Stores)

Dionne Martin, Store Manager, Giant Food, Fort Washington, Md.

Raymond Stockard, Store Manager, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. d/b/a Food City, Kingsport, Tenn.

Rob Santoni, Store Manager, Weis Markets Inc., Nottingham, Md.

Category C (200+ Stores)

Brandon Welch, Store Director, Brookshire Grocery Co., Monroe, La.

Rob Vassar, Store Director, Meijer Inc., Stevensville, Mich.

Robin Olshenske, Store Manager, Food Lion LLC, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Category D (International)

Dawn Haig, Store Manager, Save-On-Foods, Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada

William Colquhoun, Store Manager, SPAR Scotland/CJ Lang, Abronhill, Scotland

From April 18 through April 22, FMI will host its People’s Pick category, during which it asks members of the public to vote for their favorite Store Manager Awards finalist. Winners from all four categories and the People’s Pick recipient will be revealed during a live virtual celebration on April 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET via FMI’s YouTube channel.

“The 2022 class of Store Manager Awards finalists represent triumph over turbulence. Despite a raucous year of supply chain disruptions, rising inflation and an ongoing pandemic, these 11 remarkable professionals remained undeterred in their commitment to achieving industry excellence,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “The 2022 finalists delivered inspiring results for their companies, customers and communities.”

For more than 20 years FMI has been celebrating store managers through the Store Manager Awards. The awards create a space for all store managers to be recognized, not just within their own companies, but also across the industry. The Store Manager Awards are sponsored by The Coca-Cola Co.

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry.

The largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States, Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 361 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of Landover, Md.-based Giant Food and Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion, is No. 10 on The PG 100. Meanwhile, Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets, Texas-based Brookshire Brothers and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer are Nos. 60, 71 and 18, respectively, on the list.