FMI, GMA Partner With S4RB on SmartLabel Initiative

Food Marketing Institute (FMI) and the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) have added S4RB Inc. to the approved list of suppliers to offer SmartLabel – a program that provides consumers with product information through QR codes printed on packaging. These solutions provide customers with closer details about nutrition and bioengineered ingredients, as well as information about sourcing and sustainability.

SmartLabel is addressing consumers' demand for more information about products, and allowing retailers to be as transparent as possible about where and how the products are made.