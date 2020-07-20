Filling Your Cart Directly From Your Email Inbox

Verizon Media is trying to capture customer behavior shifts online when it comes to grocery shopping with its latest launch: Groceries from Walmart. Yahoo Mail users can browse and buy groceries from Walmart within their email inboxes. Verizon says this is the first time people can fill shopping carts from their emails, and the app will track promotions and coupons.

“Customers are leaning on Walmart more than ever for us to help them save on items they need the most, but also to help save them time,” said Rich Lehrfeld, senior vice president, Walmart Marketing. “The new ‘Groceries from Walmart’ feature that lives within Yahoo Mail takes one more step out of our customers’ days, helping them shop when, how and where they want.”

Last year, Yahoo Mail had already debuted a new app with Grocery View to show users deals at local grocery stores, add to shopping lists and connect their story loyalty card, but the new shopping feature in partnership with Walmart takes this one step further by allowing cart filling and checkout within the app. The feature is currently available for iOS, but Android is planned for later this year.

"Because of the unprecedented coronavirus challenge, online grocery shopping is now the new normal and Verizon Media is well positioned to take advantage of the behavior shifts," said Guru Gowrappan, CEO, Verizon Media. "We’re proud to partner with Walmart on this industry-first feature, helping Yahoo Mail users more easily browse and buy essential groceries without having to leave their inbox, saving them time and helping them organize their lives through enhanced and innovative experiences within their email."

The shopping cart will never expire, so shoppers can add items throughout the day, week or month and checkout whenever they'd like.

