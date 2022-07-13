Fighting Food Waste: Achieving Sustainability and Profitability in Fresh

Becoming a more sustainable business while maximizing profits is a balancing act today’s grocery retailers are continually challenged to perform. Progressive Grocer reached out to Matt Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of Afresh, to learn how the company’s AI-powered Fresh Operating System can help grocery retailers achieve that balance by reducing food waste in fresh.

Progressive Grocer:How is the Fresh Operating System your company has created different from other technology platforms?

Matt Schwartz: The first major difference is that our system is specifically built for fresh categories. This means it can handle perishability, seasonality, random weights, dynamic displays, fresh workflows, and more. Another difference is that our platform is powered by groundbreaking innovation: our artificial intelligence, developed by experts from Stanford University. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, we built the system in a way that is embraced by store teams. It is the combination of these dynamics — fresh-first system design, the best AI, and purpose-built workflows — that create game changing results.

PG: Why is combating waste at the grocery level so important?



MS: Profitability, loyalty, and sustainability. Profitability: because shrink is usually 4 to 8 percent of sales in fresh departments, slashing shrink by just 25 percent can multiply margins in a 1 to 3 percent net income business. Loyalty: the best way to reduce waste is to accelerate turns, which can add days of shelf life. When shoppers know that a store has the freshest food around, they come back again and again. Sustainability: In the U.S., 35 percent of all food is unsold or uneaten, which translates to $408 billion in wasted food — while 1 in 8 Americans are also food insecure. According to ReFED, retailers account for 28 percent of that food waste today.

PG: What are some of the culprits causing so much food waste in grocery stores?