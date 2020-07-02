Fear of Chemicals in Food Packaging Is Unwarranted

Over the past few years, there has been a growing trend to publicize the concerns of a few groups about the presence of phthalates in food. Just recently, the grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize announced a move to restrict the intentional use of phthalates and other chemicals in its private-brand products and food packaging. Likewise, Lakewood, Colo.-based health food chain Natural Grocers, has indicated that part of its goal to improve sustainability and human health includes a move to phthalate-free bulk packaging.

The negative publicity is not justified. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, phthalate use has been approved for a limited number of niche food-contact applications. For example, phthalates like di-isononyl phthalate (DINP) and di-isodecyl phthalate (DIDP) are used in tubing and conveyor belts sold as food-contact materials and cap gaskets for jarred food products. Phthalates are not used for foodservice and commercial wraps, including those that could be found in wrapping for meat, vegetables or sandwiches at grocery stores and delis, or purchased by consumers at grocery stores.

The author of “5 Ways Grocers Can Address Toxic Chemicals in Food Packaging” notes that exposure to phthalates is mostly from food, and therefore says that there is an urgent need to take action to eliminate phthalates in food and food packaging. This is very misleading. Several expert panels on food safety around the world have found, based on rigorous evaluations, that the levels of phthalates present in the diet are low and do not pose a risk to public health.

Rigorous Evaluations

For example, in 2007, the U.K. Food Standards Agency undertook a rigorous evaluation of phthalate exposure in the U.K. diet through its “Total Diet Study” (TDS). The study concluded that “levels of phthalates that were found in samples from the 2007 TDS do not indicate a risk to human health from dietary exposure alone, either when the compounds are considered individually, or when they are assessed in combination.”