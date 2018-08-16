Fareway’s Greiner Wins Iowa Grocery’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Frederick Greiner, president and COO of Fareway Stores, has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Iowa Grocery Industry Association. The honor is part of the Urbandale, Iowa-based trade organization’s Hall of Fame awards.

Greiner began working at Boone-based Fareway as a carryout/stocker when he was 16 and later returned to the company after a stint in the military. He was a store manager before moving to the corporate side of operations, where he worked his way up through the ranks to become COO in 2005, adding the role of president in 2006. Today, Fareway has 121 grocery store locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Greiner leaves a lasting impression on the company as he prepares to retire on Sept. 1 of this year.

The association also honored Kyle Krause, chairman and CEO of West Des Moines-based Kum & Go, as its Retailer of the Year. He became chairman of the convenience store chain this year after being named CEO in 2004.

Other honorees included Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Co. as Supplier of the Year; Dan Kramer, SVP and government/community affairs for SHAZAM, who received the Legislative Leadership Award; and Kevin “Regs” Ruegsegger, named Volunteer of the Year.