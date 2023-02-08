Fabric to Solve Food Retailers' Fulfillment Problems

With today’s shoppers expecting fast and free shipping, many food retailers are left wondering how to satisfy these high expectations without breaking the bank. To help, on-demand fulfillment provider Fabric has launched the Fabric Partner Elite Program, a new set of comprehensive resources in coordination with strategic partners to help brands, retailers, grocers and logistics service providers level up their operations to meet consumer expectations.

The Fabric Partner Elite Program brings together industry-leading experts in supply chain and is designed for brands and retailers looking to implement automation and micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) to speed up fulfillment and streamline existing supply chain resources.

[Read more: “The Next Evolution of E-Commerce”]

“Customers and brands don’t agree on what ‘fast fulfillment’ means,” said Kimberly Barr, Fabric’s new global director of partnerships, who will oversee the launch of the program. “Customers expect same-day or next-day shipping, but many companies feel their current window of five to seven days is adequate. Retailers who want to meet rising customer expectations are deploying disruptive technologies like Fabric’s MFC solution to meet these demands, all while achieving their profitability and sustainability goals. This results in a first-class brand experience and keeps their customers choosing them over the competition.”

According to the company, the Fabric Partner Elite Program offers a cost-effective solution to improve customer experience, no matter the business model. System integrators receive training to sell and support joint implementation efforts, referral partners get access to tools that accelerate mutual sales and deepen relationships, and original equipment manufacturers can leverage Fabric’s technology to provide high-density storage and increased throughput to their clients at a competitive cost advantage.

“Consumers are demanding their goods faster than ever, but the traditional fulfillment model has fallen behind and no longer enables brands to deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said Chris Caouette, VP of sales and customer experience at Fabric, which is based in Tel Aviv, with a main office in New York. “The Fabric solution solves many of these challenges. We are looking to our network of strategic partners to extend our reach beyond what we can do alone, all to speed the adoption of fulfillment automation solutions.”

With Fabric, partner brands have reportedly seen a more than 62% reduction in labor costs, a more than 71% improvement in storage density, upward of 99% inventory accuracy and a threefold increase in throughput compared with manual fulfillment.