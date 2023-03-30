EnsembleIQ Forms New U.S. Grocery & Convenience, Retail Technology Groups

Premier retail, technology, consumer goods, health care and hospitality insights, and connections provider EnsembleIQ has announced new U.S. Grocery & Convenience and Retail Technology groups, expanding opportunities to power business growth across industries. The parent company of Progressive Grocer also revealed the elevation of senior strategy and audience development leaders.

EnsembleIQ’s new U.S. Grocery & Convenience Group, including Progressive Grocer, Convenience Store News and Store Brands, is headed by SVP and Group Publisher Paula Lashinsky. The new Retail Technology Group, including Retail Info Systems, Consumer Goods Technology and Retail Leader, is headed by VP and Group Publisher Albert Guffanti.

“Uniting operations of these industry-leading brands will further enhance the quality and accessibility of their trusted business intelligence offerings,” said EnsembleIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick. “Our U.S. Grocery & Convenience and Retail Technology groups can also now even more efficiently and effectively provide suppliers and service providers with creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences connecting them with our business-building communities across industry sectors.”

In addition, EnsembleIQ promoted Joe Territo to chief strategy officer, developing and activating integrated content, communications and marketing strategies that leverage editorial insights to continue engaging decision makers in industries served by the company.

The company also promoted Julie Ball to VP, audience development, reporting to COO Derek Estey. In this new role, Ball will apply her multifaceted skills in all areas of audience development, operations, and analytics to strategically lead the company’s audience team in leveraging analysis and insights to best serve the industries supported by EnsembleIQ.

The EnsembleIQ U.S. Grocery & Convenience Group delivers opportunities for professionals to learn and network through the Progressive Grocer, Convenience Store News and Store Brands websites, email newsletters, strategic print offerings, marketing services and educational events including: Convenience Foodservice Exchange, Progressive Grocer GenNext, Store Brands Industry Forums, Top Women in Convenience, Top Women in Grocery and Grocery Industry Week. To learn how EnsembleIQ U.S. Grocery & Convenience solutions can solve challenges and fuel opportunities, contact Lashinsky at [email protected].

The EnsembleIQ Retail Technology Group offerings include the Retail Info Systems, Consumer Goods Technology and Retail Leader websites, email newsletters, marketing services and educational events: Analytics Unite, Consumer Goods Sales and Marketing Summit, League of Leaders, and a new Value Chain Technology event. Retail Leader also provides a premium subscription offering that gives professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends across retail channels. Subscribe here. To learn how EnsembleIQ Retail Technology solutions can solve challenges and fuel opportunities, contact Guffanti at [email protected]com.

The two groups have already launched a collaborative new 2023 event, GroceryTech, bringing together business and technology grocery executives on the journey to modernize infrastructure for innovation. The event takes place July 12-14 in Cincinnati. Sponsorship opportunities are available

Chicago-based EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. It helps retail, technology, consumer goods, health care and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. The company delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with vibrant business-building communities.