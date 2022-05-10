EnsembleIQ Adds Marketing Powerhouse to Exec Team

EnsembleIQ, a North American business intelligence organization and Progressive Grocer's parent company, has hired Jesse Yeung for the newly created role of VP of marketing. Yeung will be responsible for EnsembleIQ’s marketing strategy including brand marketing, marketing communications and marketing operations that fuel audience engagement, revenue and business growth.

“We are fortunate to have Jesse to lead our marketing efforts. He brings a wealth of experience in the business-to-business foodservice, grocery and meetings/events industries to this important position. Jesse’s role is vital to increasing awareness of EnsembleIQ and our properties in retail, healthcare and hospitality,” said Joe Territo, EVP of content and communications for Chicago-based EnsembleIQ.

Yeung has had a long career at Informa Connect. Most recently, he served as the marketing director with the responsibility of leading an integrated marketing strategy for digital and event brands in the restaurant, foodservice, catering, grocery, meetings and special events industries. A strategic and data-driven marketer, Yeung has extensive audience development, demand generation, content marketing and event marketing expertise supporting business-to-business content and event brands. Earlier in his career, Yeung was with Penton.

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using its market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, the company helps professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ offers creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with its business-building communities. Through diverse capabilities, the company provides markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings.