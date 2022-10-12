EnsembleIQ Celebrates Female Leaders by Creating 9 Award Programs

Progressive Grocer's parent company EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, is championing the careers of women in these industries. Through award programs designed specifically for and to celebrate female leaders, EnsembleIQ has created nine communities of top women, which enable the sharing of insights and connections to grow their businesses and careers. Six of these annual awards ceremonies take place in October and November.
“At EnsembleIQ, we believe it’s vital to further the careers of women in the industries we serve. We are committed to recognizing excellence and helping women leaders build their knowledge and personal networks,” said Jennifer Litterick, CEO of Chicago-based EnsembleIQ. “In addition, we have created a strong diversity, equity and inclusion program at EnsembleIQ. It not only advances women within the workplace, but it also creates an environment where all team members are seen, embraced and given a platform to express who they are as individuals as well as what that brings to the company.”
EnsembleIQ top women awards ceremonies taking place in October and November include:
- Oct. 2: Convenience Store News celebrated its Top Women in Convenience awards in Las Vegas, honoring female leaders from retailer, wholesaler and supplier communities in the convenience industry (meet the 2022 honorees).
- Oct.12: Convenience Store News Canada’s Star Women in Convenience awards event, taking place in Toronto, recognizes exceptional women – from retailers to distributors, manufacturers, industry associations and consultants – making a difference and demonstrating commitment, innovation and leadership in the convenience industry (meet the 2022 honorees).
- Oct. 18: EnsembleIQ’s Path to Purchase Institute will host its Women of Excellence awards ceremony in Chicago, at P2PI LIVE, the premier industry event for commerce marketers. The Institute will be honoring women brand marketers, retailers, agency executives and solution providers for their achievements in influencing the commerce marketing industry.
- Nov. 3-4: Progressive Grocer celebrates its Top Women in Grocery awards in Orlando, Fla. (meet the 2022 honorees).
- Nov. 8: HBS Dealer celebrates the Top Women in Hardware & Building Supply awards in Chicago (meet the 2022 honorees).
- Nov. 16-17: DSN celebrates its Top Women in Health, Wellness and Beauty awards in Chicago. Honorees will be announced at the event.
EnsembleIQ top women awards ceremonies taking place in 2023 include:
