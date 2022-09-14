Progressive Grocer Honored by Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards

Progressive Grocer’s parent company, EnsembleIQ, won seven awards for content and design excellence during the Folio: Eddie & Ozzie awards ceremony on Sept. 13. EnsembleIQ BrandLab, a full-service strategic marketing and creative agency, specifically won four of the awards for custom content, content marketing and design.
The Eddies and Ozzies are the most prestigious awards program in the publishing community, recognizing excellence in editorial and custom content and design across print and digital media.
“It’s a tremendous honor for EnsembleIQ to be recognized by the Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards as the best of the best in editorial and custom content and design,” said Joe Territo, EVP, content and communications, EnsembleIQ. “With a deep understanding of the retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality verticals we serve, these awards confirm that EnsembleIQ is fully executing on our mission to provide actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase.”
EnsembleIQ’s winning entries:
- Ozzie, Data Visualization, B2B: “The Sustainable Journey of Corrugated Boxes” for FibreBox, EnsembleIQ BrandLab/Progressive Grocer
- Ozzie, Feature Design, Custom/Content Marketing: “The Lure of Seafood” for Alaska Seafood Marketing Association, EnsembleIQ BrandLab/Progressive Grocer
- Ozzie, User Experience Design, Custom/Content Marketing: “Just Chillin’: How to Get More Out of Ready-to-Drink Beverage Sales” for EJ Gallo, EnsembleIQ BrandLab/Convenience Store News
- Eddie, Single Article, B2B, Retail: “The DEI Imperative: A Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Convenience Store Industry Is More Important Than Ever,” Convenience Store News
- Eddie, Full Issue, B2B, Retail: January/February 2022 Issue, Path to Purchase Institute
- Eddie, Advertorial/Sponsored Content, Custom/Content Marketing: “Capturing the Revenge Shopper” for AWS, EnsembleIQ BrandLab/RIS News
- Eddie, Series of Articles, B2B, Food & Beverage: “Overcoming the Labor Crisis,” Convenience Store News
Several of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ clients ranging from CPG brands to enterprise technology companies.
Chicago-based EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. The company helps retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with vibrant business-building communities.