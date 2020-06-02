Press enter to search
Close search

Elkay Plastics Co. Rebrands to Focus on Packaging Solutions

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Elkay Plastics Co. Rebrands to Focus on Packaging Solutions

By Abby Kleckler - 02/06/2020
Elkay Plastics Co. Rebrands to Focus on Packaging Solutions
LK Packaging exhibited at Progressive Grocer's 2019 Total Meal Solutions Summit. Visit www.totalmealsolutions.com for more information on the 2020 event taking place Aug. 20-Sep. 1

Elkay Plastics Co. is rebranding itself to LK Packaging, a move that the company said supports its longtime strategy of energizing the packaging supply chain with a wide range of readily available state-of-the-art packaging solutions.

Over the past several years, Commerce, Calif.-based LK has invested in addressing the needs of those who need packaging for food products, and in 2018, LK acquired Red Rock Packaging, a leading maker of overwrap films for grocery distributors and food processors.

In 2019, LK introduced several food-packaging solutions, often accompanied by product training and even retail marketing playbooks. This year, the company has already introduced dozens of new packaging opportunities for supermarkets and foodservice establishments, including rigid containers and fully compostable options – both firsts in LK’s long history.

"The new name reflects our founder’s initials, so a tribute to our past, but it also includes a more accurate definition of our true focus," said Doron Chertkow, LK’s product manager. "We are, after all, a packaging company."

The refreshed brand, including a new look to its still-familiar logo, made its way to LK’s website this week but began with more subtle changes more than a year ago.

"As packaging materials and design evolves, we wanted our name to convey what we make, and all that we make possible," said CEO Louis Chertkow.

While the brand transitions, the company name has been amended to Elkay Plastics Co., Inc. dba LK Packaging, and it's still commonly referred to as “LK.” 

Also Worth Reading

Food Takeout Packaging

5 Ways Grocers Can Address Toxic Chemicals in Food Packaging

Taking certain steps can help retailers sell more sustainable products

Supermarket packaging

7 Best Practices for Eco-Friendly Packaging

What retailers should know about options for consumer products

Total Meal Solutions Summit Delights and Inspires

Total Meal Solutions Summit Delights and Inspires

Progressive Grocer event launches to great reception in Austin

CBA Forms Recycling Leadership Council

CBA Forms Recycling Leadership Council

Initiative aims to reimagine U.S. system via comprehensive roadmap

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New Products & Promotions
Go all the way to ‘marine safe’ with compostable packaging from LK®
Jeff Mauro
Grocerant
Jeff Mauro Announced as Keynote Speaker of the Total Meal Solutions Summit