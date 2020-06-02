Elkay Plastics Co. Rebrands to Focus on Packaging Solutions

Elkay Plastics Co. is rebranding itself to LK Packaging, a move that the company said supports its longtime strategy of energizing the packaging supply chain with a wide range of readily available state-of-the-art packaging solutions.

Over the past several years, Commerce, Calif.-based LK has invested in addressing the needs of those who need packaging for food products, and in 2018, LK acquired Red Rock Packaging, a leading maker of overwrap films for grocery distributors and food processors.

In 2019, LK introduced several food-packaging solutions, often accompanied by product training and even retail marketing playbooks. This year, the company has already introduced dozens of new packaging opportunities for supermarkets and foodservice establishments, including rigid containers and fully compostable options – both firsts in LK’s long history.

"The new name reflects our founder’s initials, so a tribute to our past, but it also includes a more accurate definition of our true focus," said Doron Chertkow, LK’s product manager. "We are, after all, a packaging company."

The refreshed brand, including a new look to its still-familiar logo, made its way to LK’s website this week but began with more subtle changes more than a year ago.

"As packaging materials and design evolves, we wanted our name to convey what we make, and all that we make possible," said CEO Louis Chertkow.

While the brand transitions, the company name has been amended to Elkay Plastics Co., Inc. dba LK Packaging, and it's still commonly referred to as “LK.”