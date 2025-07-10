How_to_Elevate_Shopper_Experience_Using_Modern_Merchandising_Trends

Today’s food retailers are up against unique challenges.

Shoppers have more options than ever for purchasing groceries and daily essentials. Plus, they’re wary of inflation and looking for ways to stretch their dollars — so they’re more likely to shop around. On top of that, the industry is facing operational hurdles like supply chain disruption, labor challenges and rising costs.

How can food retailers stay competitive and build loyalty?

The answer lies in a flexible, agile merchandising strategy that balances timeless appeal with the latest trends.

Merchandising Is Key to Boosting Shopper Loyalty and Basket Size

Shopper loyalty starts with a good in-store experience.

When a shopper runs into your store because they need a quick dinner option, you have an opportunity to delight them with displays that make mealtime simple. The right merchandising strategy will present enticing, low-effort options and encourage them to grab a few impulse buys.

On the other hand, if they struggle to find what they came for, they may not make a return trip.

Plus the latest research shows that about 75% of grocery store shoppers make purchasing decisions on the spot in-store. That means you’re missing out if your store isn’t set up to inspire impulse buying.

So how do you make sure you’re delivering an in-store experience that will satisfy shoppers and keep them coming back?

Merchandising Strategies That Wow

For more than 138 years, food retailers have trusted Hillphoenix to provide dependable full-store refrigeration solutions that keep food cold, safe and appealing, so we know merchandising.

In fact, we wrote the book on it way back in 1934.

We published “Modern Food Merchandising” at the height of the depression, and it was so successful that we printed five editions. Since then, a lot has changed in food retail, but one thing hasn’t: Hillphoenix is a source for merchandising insight and inspiration.

Here are a few tips that incorporate current trends with tried-and-true tactics:

Make Food the Star

Arrange a deli case that will stop shoppers in their tracks. Whether you’re highlighting the freshest seasonal offerings or unique deli creations, use bright colors and unexpected combinations that will draw attention.

Make sure your case elevates the look of food by prioritizing visibility. Imagine a stunning display case with full-view panoramic service glass for an unobstructed view of your product, enhanced by illuminating LED lighting — like the GMD-R Multi-Deck Service Refrigerated Display Case.

Showcase Affordable Indulgences

The latest research shows that 97% of shoppers treat themselves with food purchases, so make it easy on them! Even with inflation, shoppers are looking for a little indulgence, and you can make it accessible with strategically placed disruptive displays. Think single servings of bakery treats, specialty cheeses or chilled lattes in fun flavors.

Self-contained refrigerated cases are an easy way to offer the impulse buys your shoppers are craving. Because you can move them around the store, self-contained cases give you the ultimate merchandising flexibility. Use them to cross-merchandise with shelf-stable products one day and create a tempting display in a high-traffic area the next! Our self-contained PF Self-Service Multi-Deck comes in 4-foot and 6-foot lengths, and it uses natural R-290 refrigerant so you can stay compliant with the latest emissions regulations.

Convenience Is Key

Making it easy for your shoppers to find what they need has always been essential, but today’s shoppers are under more pressure than ever. From office workers looking for a grab-and-go option on their lunch break to busy moms shopping for crowd-pleasing heat-and-eat dinners, convenience is key.

With our PTD-R-H Combination Service Hot Dome and Self-Service Refrigerated Display, you can win foodservice market share by pairing hot-and-ready options with easy refrigerated sides in one spot. One-stop-shop destinations are a sure way to win over busy shoppers.

Stay Up to Date on the Latest Merchandising Trends

One constant in food retail is that shopper preferences are always shifting. That means a “set and forget” merchandising strategy leaves you at risk of losing returning shoppers and market share.

Keep your merchandising fresh with inspiration, actionable takeaways and informative reports from our Merchandising Matters page. It’s a one-stop resource hub packed with real-world photos, trend reports, video tips and blog posts to help you stay ahead.

We’ve been helping food retailers build in-store experiences that inspire and delight shoppers since 1887, when we launched our first refrigerated display case, and we’re proud to continue that tradition with Merchandising Matters. Beyond merchandising, Hillphoenix also provides full-store refrigeration solutions, including natural CO 2 systems that seamlessly integrate with an extensive portfolio of customizable cases.

Visit Hillphoenix.com to explore all we have to offer.