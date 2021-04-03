Editor’s Note: Changing For You

The world of food and consumables is changing fast and so is Progressive Grocer. As the leading brand in the market, we take seriously our responsibility to inform, inspire and educate. And just as leaders in our industry transform, re-imagine and disrupt their operations, so are we.

One key way is happening on Friday, March 5 and involves our website. Our website is a key element of how we execute our value proposition of "ahead of what's next," so we regularly look for ways to take advantage of the latest technology developments and design thinking to make it easier for audiences to engage with our content in all its forms.

This philosophy is evident at the newly redesigned ProgressiveGrocer.com. This best-in-class digital experience was built for those who are passionate about food retailing. Our readers deserve the best, so we have applied the latest thinking regarding website design and functionality to create a site that scored highly in our market testing.

To our loyal readers who have become familiar with the configuration of our website, we recognize there will be an adjustment period. Please be patient and over time we are confident you will love the improved readability, intuitive features and mobile-friendly design.

On behalf of the entire Progressive Grocer team, thanks for trusting us. It is an honor to serve a special industry essential to the social fabric of the nation.

(PS: The Progressive Grocer editors would love to hear your thoughts on the design or other suggestions on ways we can improve)

Mike Troy, Editorial Director, Progressive Grocer

[email protected]

813-857-6512