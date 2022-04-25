E-Grocery Automation and Cost-Saving Strategies From Across the Pond

Webinar Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. EDT

The recent and rapid growth of automation and robotic solutions in the fulfillment industry has changed dramatically since the outbreak of COVID-19. With more than 70% of U.S. households buying groceries online in 2021, E-grocery retailers have found they need to quickly transform and modernize their current distribution process. Navigating through innumerable technology-based solutions, while factoring in scalability, complexity, and price can be overwhelming and costly if the wrong decision is made. Facing the same increased order challenges with even less warehouse and fulfillment space, European E-grocers have rapidly turned to automation to stay competitive now and in the future.